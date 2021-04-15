Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 150.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 157,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,949,000 after acquiring an additional 94,552 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

CFG stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.68. 6,982,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,333,240. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.