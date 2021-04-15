Terracoin 1-Day Volume Tops $127.00 (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0247 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded up 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $567,033.74 and approximately $127.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,548.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $854.95 or 0.01345339 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $374.36 or 0.00589094 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00063087 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001916 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004246 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000283 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Terracoin Coin Profile

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Terracoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

