Geeq (GEEQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $363,551.00

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last week, Geeq has traded down 17.2% against the dollar. Geeq has a market capitalization of $16.11 million and $363,551.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can now be bought for about $1.84 or 0.00002898 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00067546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019674 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.27 or 0.00730566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00089711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00033579 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 43.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,671.27 or 0.05777090 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq (GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Buying and Selling Geeq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

