United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Arvest Bank Trust Division

Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 617,284 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,899,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 126,000 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $176.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The stock has a market cap of $152.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.79.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

