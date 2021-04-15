Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.53. 37,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,834,038. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,587.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $26,645,000.00. Insiders sold 881,897 shares of company stock valued at $48,486,645 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,321 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,358,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,917,000 after buying an additional 66,970 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,201,000 after buying an additional 117,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter worth about $53,968,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after buying an additional 105,723 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

