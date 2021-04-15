AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) SVP Sells $83,755.00 in Stock

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ANGO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.18. 7,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in AngioDynamics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 46,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 248,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

