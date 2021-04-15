AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) SVP Sells $83,755.00 in Stock

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,421.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ:ANGO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.18. 7,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70.
AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.
AngioDynamics Company Profile
AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.
