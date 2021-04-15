Robert J. Ben Sells 2,732 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) CFO Robert J. Ben sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $20,544.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RELL traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.31. 645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,202. The firm has a market cap of $96.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.73 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $8.39.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 902,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 59,257 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $446,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. 42.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

Recommended Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.