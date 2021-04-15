Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,205 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,680,445 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,501,360,000 after purchasing an additional 560,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,225,552,000 after purchasing an additional 113,901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Redburn Partners began coverage on PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PayPal from $234.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $7.73 on Thursday, reaching $274.94. The stock had a trading volume of 282,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,386,396. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.42 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.03. The stock has a market cap of $322.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

