PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) is Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s 9th Largest Position

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 0.8% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PayPal were worth $32,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in PayPal by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 624,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,658,000 after purchasing an additional 231,571 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $5.84 on Thursday, hitting $273.05. The company had a trading volume of 188,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,386,396. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.03. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.42 and a 12-month high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.25.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

