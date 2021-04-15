Insider Selling: Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $476,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $318.63. The stock had a trading volume of 26,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,406. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $294.82 and a 200-day moving average of $282.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $227.75 and a 12-month high of $318.69.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $445,792,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $198,402,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,920,000 after acquiring an additional 413,430 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,645,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,567,000 after acquiring an additional 345,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Moody’s by 219.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 303,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,031,000 after purchasing an additional 208,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $292.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.17.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.