PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Up 231.6% in March

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 231.6% from the March 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PRVCF remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 163,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,469. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. PreveCeutical Medical has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.10.
PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile
