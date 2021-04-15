Short Interest in Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) Increases By 245.8%

Know Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNWN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, an increase of 245.8% from the March 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS KNWN remained flat at $$2.80 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,278. Know Labs has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48.

Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technologies in the United States. Its proprietary platform technologies include ChromaID and Bio-RFID technologies that utilize electromagnetic energy along the electromagnetic spectrum to perform analytics, which allow the user to identify, authenticate, and diagnose various organic and non-organic materials and substances.

