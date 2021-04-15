Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 16,580 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,202 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,580 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,958,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

Intel stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,777,738. The company has a market capitalization of $260.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.67. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

