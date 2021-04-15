Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Announces Earnings Results

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.
Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $41.30. The company had a trading volume of 507,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,489,555. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $42.18. The company has a market cap of $170.74 billion, a PE ratio of 112.49, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.