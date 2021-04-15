pEOS (PEOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.85 Million

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. pEOS has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $155.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get pEOS alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.65 or 0.00068635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.74 or 0.00270045 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004299 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $466.45 or 0.00733440 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,492.98 or 0.99835842 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00022976 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.94 or 0.00858430 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.