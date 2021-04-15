Comparing Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) & Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) and Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Riverview Financial and Fulton Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Financial $58.06 million 1.63 $4.29 million N/A N/A Fulton Financial $1.04 billion 2.67 $226.34 million $1.39 12.29

Fulton Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Riverview Financial has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Financial and Fulton Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Financial -39.21% 2.21% 0.19% Fulton Financial 18.30% 7.75% 0.76%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Riverview Financial and Fulton Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Fulton Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Fulton Financial has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 29.78%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than Riverview Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.6% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Fulton Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fulton Financial beats Riverview Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Riverview Financial

Riverview Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, municipalities, small to medium sized businesses, and nonprofit entities in the United States. It accepts money market, NOW, savings, individual retirement, and investment accounts; demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and provides remote deposit capture, automatic clearing house transaction, cash management, automated teller machine, point of sale transaction, night depository, direct deposit, and official check services, as well as safe deposit boxes. It also offers one-to-four family residential mortgages, consumer, automobile, home equity, educational, lines of credit, residential and commercial real estate, manufactured housing, personal, student, working capital, construction, and agricultural loans; and loans for equipment and other commercial needs, and mineral rights. In addition, it provides trust and investment services comprising investment management, IRA trustee, estate administration, living trust, trustee under will, guardianship, life insurance trust, custodial/IRA custodial, and corporate trust services, as well as pension and profit sharing plans. Further, it offers wealth management products and services, such as investment portfolio management, brokerage, annuities, business succession planning, insurance, education funding strategies, and estate and tax planning assistance; and securities, stocks, bonds, and mutual funds. As of February 1, 2021, it operated 25 community banking offices and 3 limited purpose offices in the Berks, Blair, Bucks, Centre, Clearfield, Cumberland, Dauphin, Huntingdon, Lebanon, Lehigh, Lycoming, Perry, Schuylkill, and Somerset counties of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans. In addition, it provides equipment lease financing, letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns passive investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. Fulton Financial Corporation provides its products and services through branch banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. The company operated branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

