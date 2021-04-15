Analysts Expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to Post $4.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) to post earnings of $4.69 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.38. World Acceptance posted earnings per share of $5.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full-year earnings of $10.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.95 to $11.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $11.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for World Acceptance.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.56. The firm had revenue of $130.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.70 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 14.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of World Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of World Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $83,493.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $675,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,519 shares in the company, valued at $4,796,840.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,601 over the last three months. 36.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRLD. Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 7,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of World Acceptance by 32.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.29. The stock had a trading volume of 818 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,851. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 11.23 and a quick ratio of 11.23. World Acceptance has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $170.98. The company has a market cap of $913.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.79.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The company also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. It also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.