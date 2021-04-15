Global Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after acquiring an additional 710,474 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 66,498.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Netflix by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after buying an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $2,455,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $9.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $549.40. The stock had a trading volume of 109,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,594,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $528.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $519.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Netflix from $630.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.45.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

