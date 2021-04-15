Cypress Capital Group Sells 445 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.33. The stock had a trading volume of 104,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,280,711. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.75. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $148.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $213.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total transaction of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $1,234,190.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,330 shares of company stock valued at $16,324,564. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

