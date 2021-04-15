Pundi X Hits Market Cap of $1.78 Billion (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last week, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a market cap of $1.78 billion and $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00066444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00019526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $468.31 or 0.00735171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00089645 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00033460 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,711.30 or 0.05826079 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X is a coin. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

