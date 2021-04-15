Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Market Capitalization Achieves $942.63 Million

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 15th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $942.63 million and approximately $140.24 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 65% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can currently be bought for $88.84 or 0.00139463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002863 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00068743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00066444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00019526 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.86 or 0.00268225 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Coin Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CRYPTO:BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,610,486 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BTCSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.