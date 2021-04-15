Cardinal Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp comprises about 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $25,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 31,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.28.

Shares of USB opened at $57.58 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.50. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

