Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises approximately 2.5% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,011,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FB. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.78.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $302.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $282.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.39. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.34 and a 1 year high of $315.88. The company has a market cap of $862.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,505,631 shares of company stock worth $418,830,056 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

