Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth $490,349,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,196,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,818 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in 3M by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $767,068,000 after acquiring an additional 697,889 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after acquiring an additional 677,445 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $197.56 on Thursday. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $199.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $114.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.82.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

