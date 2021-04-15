Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,773,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.78.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

