MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) Receives $7.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,721,000 after buying an additional 228,583 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,769,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 193,176 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,733,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,123,000 after purchasing an additional 409,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,350,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100,051 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MRC Global by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,155,297 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

MRC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,538. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MRC Global has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $766.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.55.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. MRC Global had a positive return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.09 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MRC Global will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Company Profile

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

