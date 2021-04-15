-$0.09 EPS Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). ChromaDex also posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.40 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%.

CDXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley upped their target price on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

In other ChromaDex news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,167 shares in the company, valued at $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDXC. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in ChromaDex by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,083,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 179,701 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ChromaDex by 36.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 171,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 153,819 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its holdings in ChromaDex by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after buying an additional 142,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDXC stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 28,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,672. ChromaDex has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $23.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.46. The stock has a market cap of $568.77 million, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.49.

ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

