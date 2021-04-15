Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) Short Interest Update

Sangoma Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:SAMOF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a drop of 49.5% from the March 15th total of 46,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAMOF traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.28. 5,125 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,746. Sangoma Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $4.28.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Sangoma Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

