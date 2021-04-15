Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Firm Capital Property Trust (OTCMKTS:FRMUF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FRMUF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.27. 331 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902. Firm Capital Property Trust has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73.
About Firm Capital Property Trust
