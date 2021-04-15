JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.53. 165,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,673,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.30. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $30.46. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of ArcelorMittal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total value of $644,800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 17.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 95.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 118,250 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 53.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth about $480,000. 4.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

