$7.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to announce sales of $7.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.28 billion and the lowest is $7.02 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $7.15 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year sales of $31.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.54 billion to $31.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $32.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.78 billion to $34.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.71. 26,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,801,289. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $66.85 and a 1-year high of $91.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total transaction of $168,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

