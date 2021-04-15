CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 404.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,991 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% in the third quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 47,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 74.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,046 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $29.93 on Thursday, reaching $2,271.84. 29,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,444. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,089.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,841.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,205.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,273.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,151.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

