BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $940.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.50.

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $16.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $817.84. 36,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,043. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $738.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $697.56. The company has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $440.00 and a 12-month high of $811.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.26 by ($0.49). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.60 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in BlackRock by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $112,864,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

