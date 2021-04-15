BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) PT Raised to $940.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $840.00 to $940.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $924.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on BlackRock from $437.00 to $847.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $757.50.
Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $16.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $817.84. 36,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,043. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $738.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $697.56. The company has a market cap of $124.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $440.00 and a 12-month high of $811.38.
In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,755,598,000 after acquiring an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in BlackRock by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after purchasing an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $112,864,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About BlackRock
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
