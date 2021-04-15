Salvatore Ferragamo’s (SFRGY) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SFRGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

SFRGY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.06.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

