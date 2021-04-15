Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Acerinox (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acerinox in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acerinox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acerinox in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Acerinox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get Acerinox alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ANIOY remained flat at $$6.75 during midday trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.02. Acerinox has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.69.

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, Oceania, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Stainless Steel Products segment offers billets, black coil, circles, cold rolled coil and sheet, engraved coil/sheet, hot rolled coil and sheet, plates, and slabs.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Acerinox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerinox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.