Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CFRUY. HSBC raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.42. 126,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,580. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $10.46. The company has a market cap of $108.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

