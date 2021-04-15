Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mediobanca reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS MDIBY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,692. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

