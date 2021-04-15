Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mediobanca reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

OTCMKTS MDIBY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,692. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $11.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

