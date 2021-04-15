First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $664,000 Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,222 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $38.44. 2,424,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,035,004. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $331.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.88.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.