Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 151,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after buying an additional 26,259 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 76,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 66,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 118,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after buying an additional 22,729 shares during the last quarter. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PFE traded up $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $37.55. 371,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,195,613. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. The stock has a market cap of $209.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

