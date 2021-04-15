Cypress Capital Group Acquires 101 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 166,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $268.70. The stock had a trading volume of 61,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,114. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $147.60 and a one year high of $269.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.13 and a 200 day moving average of $231.22.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

