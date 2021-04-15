Global Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 242.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $1,463,293,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,124,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,108,000 after purchasing an additional 302,296 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,580,000 after purchasing an additional 359,479 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,504,000 after buying an additional 110,280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $3.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $186.10. 74,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,423. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a market cap of $178.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.88.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

