Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 388 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Netflix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,782,466. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.45.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $5.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $545.64. 41,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,594,958. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $393.60 and a twelve month high of $593.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $241.66 billion, a PE ratio of 87.10, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

