RAMP (RAMP) Trading 4.4% Higher This Week

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last week, RAMP has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar. One RAMP coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001155 BTC on popular exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $208.92 million and $39.37 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00068265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.08 or 0.00743628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00089088 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00033439 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,738.69 or 0.05926903 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP (CRYPTO:RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,800,366 coins. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com . RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

