TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the March 15th total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 677,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on TPCO in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TPCO in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get TPCO alerts:

Shares of GRAMF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 178,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,843. TPCO has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.70.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 SKUs across various factors, such as whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, and body care products.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for TPCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.