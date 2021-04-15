Stipend Trading Up 10% This Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. During the last week, Stipend has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Stipend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Stipend has a market cap of $475,787.32 and $238.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,528.46 or 0.99937612 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00041844 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00011651 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.41 or 0.00497748 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $584.01 or 0.00918723 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $208.45 or 0.00327918 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.60 or 0.00142518 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00007284 BTC.

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,521,178 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

