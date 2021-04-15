Phala.Network (PHA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $168.67 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00066689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.79 or 0.00742181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00089286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00033263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.83 or 0.05905207 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official website is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

