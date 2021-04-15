$8.14 Million in Sales Expected for Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will announce sales of $8.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.00 million and the highest is $10.40 million. Cellectis reported sales of $51.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 84.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year sales of $77.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.00 million to $160.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $76.70 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $168.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 110.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.56%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLLS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of CLLS stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $822.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.30. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $34.71.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 59,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after buying an additional 113,700 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cellectis by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 773,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after buying an additional 101,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); ALLO-501 to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

