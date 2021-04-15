Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Receives $48.59 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.06.

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.02. 226,432 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,491,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 108.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.86 and its 200-day moving average is $44.42.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

