Centric Wealth Management Purchases 45 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $389.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,729. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The company has a market capitalization of $109.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $356.46 and a 200-day moving average of $357.60.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

