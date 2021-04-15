Centric Wealth Management Takes $835,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after buying an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.02. The company had a trading volume of 73,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,655,350. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $50.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.53.

